Police looking for suspect who trespassed, stole car in Greenwood Village neighborhood

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video trespassing in one of the vehicles wearing a "unique style hoodie jacket".

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo — The Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) is looking for the suspect accused of trespassing in multiple cars and stealing one of them.

GVPD said in a release that on March 22 around 7:35 a.m. they began investigating a car theft and several cars that had been trespassed in the Coral Place neighborhood.

Two days later, police got a call at 7:25 a.m. GVPD officers spotted the stolen car near Arapahoe Road and Interstate 25. According to the release, the suspect quickly drove away from officers, damaging multiple cars as it drove off north on I-25.

Police said later that day the car was found abandoned near Interstate 225 and Tamarac Street.

GVPD said police were able to gather surveillance video of the suspect as he was trespassing through one of the cars in the Coral Place neighborhood. Police said the suspect was seen in a "unique hoodie style jacket."

Police said the person pictured below is believed to be the suspect in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

