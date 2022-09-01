Basement fire causes evacuation of Greenwood Village hotel

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the Best Western Plus on East Arapahoe Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a basement fire at a hotel in Greenwood Village on Thursday morning.

The Best Western Plus, located at 9231 East Arapahoe Road, was evacuated just after 4 a.m., according to SMFR.

At 4:53 a.m., SMFR tweeted an update that the fire was out and the incident was under control. The fire was contained to a single room in the basement of the hotel, SMFR said. No injuries were reported.

At about 5 a.m., crews were ventilating smoke from the building, according to a tweet from SMFR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

