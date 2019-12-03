GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greenwood Village Mayor Ronald Rakowsky announced on Tuesday via a press release that he has prostate cancer and expects to make a full recovery.

According to a release from the city, Rakowsky is letting everyone know about his cancer after "many inquiries" popped up since he'd started using a cane to get around.

"While one's personal health is typically a private matter," the press release begins, "because Greenwood Village Mayor Ronald Rakowsky has been using a walker or a cane to get around lately, his health has come into question."

The use of the cane actually has nothing to do with his cancer, according to the city. Rakowsky fell and it was unrelated to his cancer treatment.

"He has continued his duties as mayor and plans to do so until his term concludes in November," the release ends.

Rakowsky became mayor Jan. 3, 2011. He was actually appointed back then by Greenwood Village City Council after the previous mayor Nancy Sharpe resigned.

He and his wife, Margaret, moved to Greenwood Village in 1988. He came from the Pentagon and served in the Air Reserve Personnel Center. Privately, he worked as an attorney, a lobbyist and a trade association executive.

Rakowsky and his wife have two children and two grandchildren who live out of state. He's also a big fan of the Air Force Falcons, Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rockies.

