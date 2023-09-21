Greenwood Village Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Nichole Diffy was last seen Thursday afternoon at Cherry Creek High School.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Greenwood Village Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.

Police said Nichole Diffy, 14, was last seen at Cherry Creek High School at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. They said she has made statements of self-harm and is believed to be endangered.

Nichole was last seen wearing a black cropped shirt, white sweatpants with green and pink tie-dye, white and black Crocs and a blue necklace. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 105 pounds and has brown eyes. Nichole has a small smile tattoo on her left hand near her thumb.

Anyone who sees Nichole is asked to call 911 or Greenwood Village Police at 303-773-2525.

