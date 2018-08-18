The memorial began late Wednesday night with one cross and two stuffed animals.

Every hour since then, this tribute to three lives cut far too short has grown, added by friends of Shanann Watts, the teachers of 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, and people who have never met them but were touched by a tragedy that’s received media coverage from around the world.

Shanann, Celeste and Bella Watts were reported missing on Monday. Their bodies were found on Thursday, and Friday was the first time the community held a vigil in honor of the beloved family.

Dozens of people gathered outside of their Frederick home with messages of love, holding candles in their hands.

There were no speakers. People simply held hands and hugged.

It wasn’t a night to look for answers about why. It wasn’t a night to focus on the man who is accused of killing his wife and two young daughters.

It was a night to grieve and realize that there is still love in this world.

Shanann Watts was 15 months pregnant when she was killed. A gender reveal party was scheduled for later in the week, and one longtime friend said she was having a little boy.

Bella is remembered by family friends and quiet and very sweet, while Celeste was very outgoing and always up to something.

