Proposed settlement in fight over Gross Reservoir expansion

If the settlement is approved by Boulder County commissioners and Denver Water, it would allow the expansion of Gross Reservoir to move forward.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Board of Commissioners will discuss a settlement proposal to resolve a lawsuit that would allow the expansion of Gross Reservoir to move forward.

Denver Water filed a federal lawsuit against Boulder County in July. The lawsuit claimed Boulder County didn't have the authority to review the reservoir expansion project because the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency (FERC) had already approved the project in 2020.

>Video above: Next Question: How can Denver Water fill an expanded Gross Reservoir?

“A federal agency approved this project under federal law,” said Deputy County Attorney David Hughes in a statement. “In its lawsuit, Denver Water cited cases from the U.S. Supreme Court holding that state and local governments can’t veto a FERC-approved project. The settlement proposal avoids the legal risk that a federal court will order the project to proceed without any county-approved mitigation measures.”

The proposed settlement would require Denver Water to pay more than $10 million to mitigate impacts of the project in Boulder County. For their part, Boulder County would not dispute Denver Water's claim that the project is exempt from review.

Boulder County said the money would go toward:

$2.5 million to help Boulder County residents directly impacted by the expansion

$5.1 million for open space to replace lands that will be inundated by the increased reservoir capacity

$1.5 million to address greenhouse gas emissions from the project

$1 million to restore a portion of the South St. Vrain Creek for wildlife habitat

“Denver Water’s project will have significant impacts on Boulder County residents and the natural environment,” said Community Planning & Permitting Director Dale Case. “This settlement proposal ensures meaningful environmental mitigation and assistance for those nearby residents who will be most impacted by the dam expansion project.”

Denver Water would also agree to transfer 70 acres of land that would be added to Walker Ranch Open Space to Boulder County.

Boulder County commissioners will have a public meeting on Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed settlement. Denver Water is scheduled to consider the proposal on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.

Boulder County and Denver Water are scheduled for oral arguments before a federal judge on Nov. 4. If the two sides agree to the settlement, the oral arguments will be canceled.

Gross Reservoir is located in southwest Boulder County.