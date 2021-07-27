Expansion proposal for Gross Reservoir placed on hold

After Denver Water accused Boulder County of derailing the expansion, the county placed a hold on the proposal.

BOULDER, Colo. — After Denver Water sued Boulder County for meddling in its planned expansion of the Gross Reservoir, the proposal has been put on hold.

Boulder County Community Planning & Permitting (CPP) had requested additional information from Denver Water. They didn't provide what was asked.

The lawsuit that Denver Water filed against the county in July 2021, led to a request from their attorney to put the application on hold. CPP Director Dale Case granted the request the next day, July 27.

Because of this, the public hearings that were set for the following months have also been canceled.

“It makes sense to have the court resolve the legal issues about whether Boulder County can proceed before conducting hearings on the 1041 review,” said Case. “We have already devoted significant time and resources to processing Denver Water’s application, and it would take even more county resources to proceed with public hearings.”

The application for the expansion of the Gross Reservoir requests an additional 77,000 acre-feet total of water, this includes increasing the height and length of the dam by a couple of hundreds of feet.

