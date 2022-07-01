Gross Reservoir to reopen two weeks after fatal crash

Recreation at Gross Reservoir will reopen on Saturday, July 2.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two weeks after Gross Reservoir closed due to a fatal crash, recreation there will reopen to the public on Saturday, Denver Water said.

On June 18, a construction worker was found dead in the reservoir after his truck fell into the water.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), dispatchers received a 911 call about a possible crash near the Gross Reservoir Dam from someone who saw the headlights of a possible truck rolling down an embankment near the dam.

When deputies arrived, they located a crash site and began search and rescue efforts. First responders, a search team and a dive team searched the area but were unsuccessful in locating the truck or a person.

The search later turned into a recovery operation, BCSO said, and sonar equipment determined that the water the truck was in was 43 feet at the deepest point.

Rescue divers were able to reach the cab of the truck and recover the body of the driver, who was identified as 28-year-old Matthew Liu.

After the crash, Denver Water announced that Gross Reservoir would be closed for several weeks as crews work to remove equipment involved in the incident from the reservoir.

Two weeks after making that announcement, Denver Water said that recreation at Gross Reservoir will reopen Saturday, July 2.

Denver Water said operations for the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project have resumed on a limited capacity and will ramp up over the next month.

