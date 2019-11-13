DENVER — A Colorado group is calling for a policy change after a woman claims she was harassed while wearing an Islamic head scarf (hijab) at the Pepsi Center last week.

Gazella Bensreiti, an American Muslim and mother of three girls, said an employee at the venue demanded she remove her hijab before before she'd be allowed to enter the venue and watch her daughter perform the National Anthem with her school choir. The alleged incident occurred ahead of a Denver Nuggets game at Pepsi Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Bensreiti and the Colorado chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR- Colorado) held a news conference Wednesday calling for Pepsi Center officials to investigate the incident and to “take appropriate actions, including a change in its policy regarding religious attire of event attendees.”

Bensreiti said when she entered the will call area at Pepsi Center that night, security staff immediately told her she had to “take that thing off."

“I responded right away and told her that this was not just a head covering, that it was for religious purposes, to which she responded ‘that she didn’t’ care,” Bensreiti said. “I reiterated the fact that it was for religious purposes and asked her to speak with a supervisor because I know my rights, and I know I shouldn’t have to take off my hijab."

KUSA

Bensreiti said she was then told by staff that her tickets weren’t ready and to come back in an hour.

When she returned to will call, Bensreiti said she asked for the emloyees’ name who had refused to let her into the venue. Bensreiti said one employee involved in the matter refused to share her name, and instead, covered her name tag with her hand.

Bensreiti also said she requested to be allowed to remove the hijab in private, in front of a woman, but was not allowed to do so.

“I do want to say that I do forgive the woman that did this to me because it came from a place of ignorance," Bensreiti said. "But I implore her to educate herself and others like her to become educated on these things, because there are so many people from different walks of life who enter the Pepsi Center.”

A spokesperson for the Pepsi Center said the incident was a "misunderstanding."

"There was a misunderstanding on Nov. 5 when a security agent didn’t recognize that Ms. Bensreiti was wearing a hijab," the statement says. "A supervisor quickly intervened, and Ms. Bensreiti entered."

Bensreiti said she was distraught over the incident, especially because her daughter had to witness it.

“I hope that no one is ever treated the way that I was treated, especially in front of my daughter, in front of her classmates, other parents and the public,” Bensreiti said. “I was humiliated while she harassed me, while onlookers stood by.”

Bensreiti said she was eventually given her tickets, and was allowed to enter, but left immediately after her daughter’s performance.

The Pepsi Center's statement also said the following:

We have reached out to Ms. Bensreiti and look forward to engaging in honest discourse that leads to greater awareness and an opportunity to further celebrate the diversity that makes Denver such a special place. While the matter is still under review, we are taking steps to modify our screening process and provide additional education for our staff.”

“What happened to me is too common,” Bensreiti said. “I call on the Pepsi Center and all of the people involved to make changes to their policy so that this doesn’t happen to anyone every again.”

Bensreiti added that she was born in Greeley, was raised in Boulder and currently resides in Westminster.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS