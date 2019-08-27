ELIZABETH, Colo — A group of citizens in the Elbert County community of Elizabeth will soon begin gathering signatures to recall the town’s mayor and each member of its board of trustees.

The Elizabeth town clerk approved the language of the recall petitions Monday evening, according to Elizabeth town administrator Matt Cohrs.

A group called “We Are Not Parker” appears to be behind the recall effort. The group hasn’t responded to a 9NEWS request for comment.

According to a post on the group’s website, members are upset over several decisions made by the Elizabeth Board of Trustees and the mayor over annexations and developments. The group also claims police calls for service have increased 66 percent year over year.

The protesting group now has 60 days to collect signatures.

The formula for required signatures depends on the number of ballots cast in previous elections, according to Elizabeth Town Clerk Michelle Oeser. To recall the mayor, the group must gather 53 signatures. Two board of trustees members require 33 signatures. The remaining four members require 36.

If the signatures are verified by the clerk, each elected representative would have 10 days to file a protest to the recall, then a hearing would be held, Oeser said.

If the recall effort is successful, the town would hold a recall election during the next regularly scheduled municipal election in April 2020.

"Recalling one means the Mayor and BOT picks the new one," the website for We Are Not Parker reads. "Recalling ALL means WE THE VOTERS pick the new ones."

The recall effort in Elizabeth is now one of four municipal recalls in the state of Colorado this year, according to the Colorado Municipal League executive director Kevin Bommer.

Earlier this summer, a group seeking to recall the mayor of Brighton collected enough signatures to do so. The group blames Mayor Ken Kreutzer of overseeing the overcharging of Brighton water customers for years then firing the city manager to cover it up. Kreutzer denies the allegations and claims the dismissal of former city manager Phillip Rodriguez was over unrelated personnel issues.

Bommer also pointed to recall efforts in Estes Park and Pitkin.

