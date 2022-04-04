Gun buyback event to be held in Aurora

189 firearms were collected at the first gun buyback event in March.

AURORA, Colo. — Three weeks after an initial gun buyback event in Denver, a second event will be held Saturday in Aurora.

The second of eight planned buyback events will be held Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aurora Day Labor Center at 1521 Dayton Street.

Aurora at-large council member Curtis Gardner and Denver city council member Amanda Sawyer have partnered with Colorado Springs non-profit RAWtools for the gun buyback event. RAWtools plans to turn the guns into garden tools.

At the first event on March 19, 189 firearms were collected in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High.

"The first gun buyback event was such a success thanks to great collaboration between several community partners including Councilmember Sawyer, RAWtools and the Denver Broncos," said Gardner.

"In addition, we had dozens of volunteers from the community that helped make the event happen. We heard some very moving stories from residents turning in their firearms, including one parent turning in the firearm her son had used to commit suicide," added Gardner. "The 189 guns destroyed at the first event will be turned into garden tools, creating a positive impact on the community. I am so appreciative of the hard work of the partners and look forward to the first event that will be hosted within the City of Aurora on April 9."

"Providing an easy, safe and anonymous way for residents to turn in unwanted firearms is an important piece of both Denver and Aurora’s community safety strategy," said Sawyer. "We are seeing these weapons stolen out of resident’s cars and homes and used in other violent crimes. This is also harm reduction in action. These events provide residents who have been impacted by gun violence an opportunity for closure knowing that those weapons will be turned into garden tools and something that has created harm in their lives is now going to create health in the community."

Upcoming gun buyback events:

April 9: Aurora Day Labor Center/Mosaic Church 1521 Dayton St, Aurora

May 21: Platt Park Church 1601 S Clarkson St, Denver

June 11: Heritage Christian Center 14401 E Exposition Ave, Aurora (National Gun Buyback Day)

July 16: Park Hill Golf Course 4141 E 35th Ave, Denver

August 20: Living Water Christian Center 1585 Kingston St, Aurora

September 17: New Life Christian Church 12505 Elmendorf Pl, Denver

October 15: Colorado Community Church 14000 E Jewell Ave, Aurora



