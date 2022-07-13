Gun buyback event to be held Saturday in Denver

Nearly 500 firearms have been turned in at four events this year.

DENVER — The fifth in a series of gun buyback events will be held Saturday in Denver.

The voluntary, anonymous buyback will take place at Park Hill Golf Course in Denver on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The gun buyback events are led by Denver City Council Member Amanda Sawyer and Aurora At-Large Council Member Curtis Gardner in partnership with Colorado Springs non-profit RAWtools and the Denver Broncos with the goal of reducing gun violence.

Event participants can place their unloaded weapons in the back seat or trunk of their vehicles where trained volunteers will access them at the drive-through event.

The event's organizers said the weapons will be destroyed following ATF guidelines and participants will receive gift cards in exchange. RAWtools will melt down the guns and turn them into garden tools.

At the first four events, nearly 500 firearms have been turned in. Organizers aim to host a total of eight events in 2022.

“Our communities have continued to be plagued by gun violence, especially amongst our youth,” Sawyer said. “The stories we have heard from these events demonstrate harm reduction in action, and I am proud to see this effort continue.”

“These gun buyback events provide an opportunity for the community to turn in unwanted firearms, and the response has been fantastic,” Gardner said. “Our partnership with the City of Denver, RAWtools and the Denver Broncos continues to be an effective tool in reducing unwanted firearms, and violence, in our community.”

