Resident fired gun into the air as home was 'toilet papered'

The resident fired the weapon after the juveniles refused to leave the property, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

WELLINGTON, Colo. — An investigation is underway to determine if any charges are appropriate after a homeowner fired a gun into the air while teens were toileting papering his Wellington home, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the 8700 block of Indian Village Drive in Wellington.

A caller told dispatchers that they were toilet papering a house and someone shot at them. Deputies with LCSO responded and spoke to a resident of the home and several involved juveniles.

Their preliminary investigation found that multiple juveniles were toilet papering the house and ignored the resident who told them to leave the property.

The resident discharged a firearm into the air and the juveniles fled. No one was injured.

LCSO said they believe some of the juveniles captured video and or photos of the incident on their cell phones. There may also be homes in the area with surveillance or doorbell cameras that captured the incident.

Anyone who believes they have relevant audio, video, or photographs of the incident can submit them to a public portal as potential evidence in this case.

Those who have potentially relevant evidence but cannot access the link for any reason should contact LCSO Investigator Kevin Hobson at 970-498-5162.

The Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office is also looking into the incident to determine what if any, criminal charges are appropriate.

