Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said David Drummond, 65, faces multiple charges.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.

Deputies contacted 65-year-old David Drummond of Aurora, who was attending a flag football game when a handgun fell out of his pants. The sheriff's office said when Drummond picked up the gun, he discharged a round into the area.

There haven't been any reports of injuries.

Drummond was taken into custody and booked at the Douglas County Jail on charges of prohibited use of a weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office said the felony charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds warranted confiscating Drummond's Utah concealed handgun permit and his Arapahoe County concealed handgun permit.

A Douglas County School District spokesperson said the field was rented by an outside organization and the game was not a school district event.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.