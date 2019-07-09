DENVER — A gun was found at Manual High School in a student's backpack on Friday, a letter sent home to parents says.

The backpack was left in a hallway, outside of a classroom, the letter from Principal Joe Glover says. A staff member at the school opened the backpack to see who it belonged to and found the gun.

According to the letter, the student did not make any threats toward the school or other students.

The incident has been reported to the Denver Public Schools Department of Safety and to the Denver Police Department who are both investigating.

The letter says the student who owns the backpack is facing consequences, but it does not specify what those consequences are.

"As a reminder to all students, it is never OK to bring weapons of any kind - real of fake - onto school property," the letter reads.

Manual High School is located at 1700 E. 28th Ave in Denver.

