Gypsum fiber project on 'indefinite hold' after natural gas leak levels home, claims life

Subcontractors have been authorized to retrieve equipment Tuesday, but no work will be allowed.

GYPSUM, Colo. — Officials in Gypsum have halted underground boring work in the wake of a natural gas explosion last week that claimed the life of a Gypsum woman.

On Monday evening, the town issued an official statement.

“Thursday’s (Sept. 17) natural gas accident was a tragedy for the entire community of Gypsum. None more so than the family directly affected, who suffered an unbearable loss. Our hearts go out to this family and they will need our community’s love, affection and support going forward.”

The statement noted that many residents are experiencing stress and anxiety and “the community’s confidence in the excavation work necessary to complete the Comcast fiber project has been shattered by Thursday’s incident.”