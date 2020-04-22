Hair salons worry about re-opening without regulatory guidance, protective gear

Governor Polis said details on the new safer-at- home public health order will be released before April 27.

COLORADO, USA — Businesses across the state want to re-open, and Cameron Hamilton wants to get back to work at the Wonderlust Salon in Denver where she rents a chair.

She wants to, but she wonders if she should.

“It really becomes kind of a moral dilemma," said Hamilton.

Her salon is preparing to open by re-arranging chairs so they are six feet apart, and scheduling fewer clients a day.

But there's still no regulatory guidance on what kind of protective gear stylists should wear. Polis said more guidance will be included in a new public health order released before the stay-at-home-order is lifted on April 27.

Denver's order is still set to end on April 30.

“We’re waiting and trying to prepare as best we can, but with minimal information it’s really hard to do," said Hamilton. "And it’s really unnerving.”

Andrea Andrews in Fort Collins has the same questions, and without answers she is keeping the salon she owns, His & Her Salon, closed.

“I am not going to go back to business," said Andrews. "I have made the decision and already sent out a letter to my clients expressing why I’m not going to go back to business."

It's personal for Andrews because she says she lost a baby girl to cardiac arrest last year, and she wonders if she could have done anything different to save her. She doesn't want to wonder if she and her clients are safe.

“When it comes to life or death there’s no gray for me," said Andrews. "It’s just really focusing on what’s important in keeping people alive."

She created a petition against re-opening personal services before it's safe. For her, safe would mean knowing there's a way to prevent the spread.

Andrews had an appointment to apply for a PPP loan, and will try to apply now that the federal government added more money to the program.

The spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) said if people are choosing not to work because of a safety concern, they can file for unemployment benefits, but there’s no guarantee those workers would receive them.