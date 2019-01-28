DENVER — The life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton will take front-and-center on the Buell Theatre stage again in 2020.

"Hamilton" will return Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020, according to an announcement Monday from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Patrons with a 2019/2020 DCPA subscription package will get priority access and be able to purchase tickets prior to the public.

DCPA said additional details will be provided at a later date.

"Hamilton" is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

The 2019/20 DCPA Broadway Season Subscription Package titles as well as additional Added Attraction titles will be announced on March 4.

