Hancock's final budget includes $254M in homelessness initiatives

Hancock's other priorities include recruiting nearly 200 more police officers, expanding behavioral health services and invigorating downtown.

DENVER — In his final budget proposal as Denver's mayor, Michael Hancock seeks to spend $3.75 billion next year and deploy "historic" resources to tackling the city's homeless challenge.

The mayor also wants to purchase commercial properties and rent them to small businesses struggling to maintain their shops.

Hancock unveiled his budget amid uncertain times for his city, which is emerging from the global COVID-19 pandemic and is facing difficult challenges, notably a sharp rise in crime and lack of access to affordable housing. Hancock struck a triumphant note in announcing his budget plan — "we didn’t just come back — we came roaring back," he insisted — but the mayor also acknowledged the economic and social realities the city faces.

