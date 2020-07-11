U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon shut down for hang glider rescue

The pilot suffered leg injuries, but nothing that appeared to be life-threatening.

GOLDEN, Colo. — U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon has been closed for hours while crews worked to rescue an injured hang glider Friday evening.

Golden Fire Rescue tweeted just after 7 p.m. that it was working with West Metro Fire Rescue, Alpine Rescue Team and AirLife Denver to rescue a man in his 30s who had crashed into the side of a cliff.

The man had multiple leg injuries but nothing that appeared to be life-threatening, according to Golden Fire.

Crews were working to bring him down safely from the cliff and onto the road so he could be taken to the hospital. AirLife Denver was released from the scene and he was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance, Golden Fire said.