LEADVILLE, Colo. — In Leadville there are a lot of homes from the 1880s but the Happy Hippie Tie Dye House stands out among them all.

The home is located on 7th Street a few blocks from downtown and has been painted in bold Rastafarian colors as a signal that it’s a beacon for people looking for 420 friendly rentals.

Inside you will find tie-dye everywhere, including the curtains and comforters.

There are four rooms for rent and depending on the season prices range from $49 to $100 a night.

Speaking of the rooms, each one has been painted a bold color. There’s a blue room, green room, orange room, and a purple room.

Of course, the house is 420 friendly so along with clean linens guests are also supplied with rolling papers, pipes, grinders and lighters in all the rooms.

Just in case someone gets the munchies there’s also a full kitchen where guests can bring their own groceries and make something to eat.

Anyone who likes the tie-dye art in the house can buy more, it’s all handmade in Leadville and for sale at the house.

You can learn more about the Happy Hippie Tie Dye House by visiting their web site: http://thehappyhippietiedyehouse.com/