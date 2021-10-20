Family of 6-year-old who died at Glenwood Caverns files wrongful death lawsuit

Wongel Estifanos died Sept. 5 when she fell from the ride. A state report concluded she was not wearing her seat belt.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The family of the 6-year-old girl who who died after falling from the Haunted Mine Ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in September formally filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging there were two prior incidents where the ride was almost deployed without passengers properly buckled.

Wongel Estifanos died Sept. 5 from blunt force injuries after she came out of the ride that plunges six riders about 110 feet down into a mineshaft.

The lawsuit filed by the family says that Wongel's uncle accompanied her and several other family members on the ride and "specifically observed" the ride operators interacting with Wongel. It goes on to say that he "trusted" they were properly securing her.

However, when the ride reached the bottom of the mineshaft, the lawsuit says Wongel's uncle was "stricken with terror" to find that she was not in her seat.

Later in September, the state released the findings of its investigation and concluded that Wongel was not properly buckled, and, in fact, was sitting on the seatbelt.

Investigators wrote the fatality was the result of "multiple" operator errors, specifically failure to ensure proper utilization of the passenger restraint system (seatbelts).

That report says operators are responsible for fastening and checking two separate seatbelts for each of the six passengers before dispatching the ride.

Attorneys for Wongel's family said in the lawsuit filed Wednesday against Glenwood Caverns Adventure that there were at least two prior incidents where that did not happen and the ride was nearly sent on its way.

One such incident occurred in 2018, according to the lawsuit. The mother of a boy emailed Glenwood Caverns park on July 25, 2018 and explained the ride was nearly deployed even though a teen on the ride was not belted in.

She reported in that email that all of the riders began shouting "wait" repeatedly, the lawsuit says and eventually the operators came back into the ride area from the control room and properly secured the teen.

About a year later in August 2019, another passenger emailed the park to complain that he got on the ride and sat on his seatbelt, the lawsuit says.

According to the suit, the rider told the operators he was not buckled and they "argued" and "insisted" that he was actually buckled up. Eventually the operators did realize the passenger was not buckled and he was properly secured before the ride left, according to the suit.

The lawsuit also alleges neither complaint was turned over to the state even investigators had asked the park to turn over all complaints it received about the ride dating back to 2017.

They learned about the 2019 complaint after the person who made the complaint forwarded their email to the Garfield County coroner, the lawsuit says.

Attorneys for Wongel's family said they were contacted by the person who made the 2018 complaint after news coverage of the incident.

They're seeking a jury trial and wrongful death damages for emotional stress, funeral expenses and financial losses.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS