School, parks, roads closed in Hayden due to flooding

HAYDEN, Colorado — At about midnight on Thursday, water crested over the banks of Dry Creek in the town of Hayden.

The town closed a school, parks and multiple roads due to dangers of the flooding. Residents are asked to avoid 3rd Street, 4th Street and Popular Street at the Fairgrounds. People are also asked to avoid areas that border Dry Creek on the southwest parts of town.

Routt County is pushing out emergency alerts through everbridge. The town is also sending out updates on Facebook.

The town has set up a sandbag station at the Hayden Police Department for any resident who may need them. Crews are out mitigating areas as well well as they can until the flooding recedes, according to the town.

Residents who may need to evacuate can go to the Hayden Center, located at 495 W. Jefferson Ave. If residents feel they need to evacuate but have no place to go, they can call 911 or call 970-276-3741 during normal business hours for assistance.

Thursday will likely bring more snowmelt and flooding conditions to the area. The town will be monitoring conditions and continue to work until the waters recede.

