DENVER — Portions of a downtown Denver building were evacuated following the accidental release of Freon gas, according to a Tweet from Denver Fire.

The release occurred on the 14th floor of the building at 1801 California Street, Denver Fire said. No injuries have been reported.

Freon is a cooling agent used in many air conditioning systems. Firefighters were working to eliminate all hazards and gave the all clear just before noon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS