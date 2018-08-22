PUEBLO — He's been there for thousands of strangers in their toughest moments and now a South Metro 911 dispatcher is having his own tough moments.

Kyler Hewes, 26, was on his way to work last week when he crashed. The married father of two has been in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.

Hewes started working as a South Metro dispatcher last year. He is also a volunteer firefighter in the Pueblo area. His coworkers who are used to helping others are now the ones asking for help.

“He would keep people in good spirits after a bad call,” said Dustin Kern, a lead dispatcher who works with Hewes.

In the last year, it was Hewes' voice people heard for more than 2,500 911 calls. He helped when two Franktown firefighters crashed earlier this month.

"Kyler was the dispatcher that actually was helping get units to those crews," said Tyler March, the operations supervisor.

Hewes lives in Pueblo. He works 24 hours shifts, which means he makes the drive from there to the south metro area where he works around ten times a month. It’s the longest commute out of anyone on the team.

It also means when the 911 calls to help him went out, his friends heard them. Investigators believe Hewes lost control of his car last week, went down an embankment and hit a concrete culvert. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Hewes, who previously worked as a dispatcher for the Pueblo Police Department, is in a medically induced coma to help with swelling in his brain. He also has a broken right leg, according to March.

"It's tough because of the line of work we are in, we understand things a little bit more I think than most," said March.

"Unfortunately that’s normally a part of being in dispatch is you are normally forgotten. The calls come in. We'll do what changes we can do and make a difference. Once the crews show up that’s just one part of the emergency that fades away," said Dustin Kern, the lead dispatcher for South Metro.

But for this team it doesn't matter if people know their name or recognize their voice, they will always pick up the phone to help. And say right now Hewes, his family including his fellow dispatchers, need some as well.

"We always hear the worst on our end. Every time someone calls it's somebody’s worst day. We are always the ones making that better. Unfortunately, he's the one that needs everybody’s help right now," said Kern.

