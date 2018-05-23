Bikers beware: the Cherry Creek Reservoir will be flushed for sediments Wednesday morning.

Expect the creek's water levels to rise and fall throughout the day, meaning that some walk and bike paths could be flooded along the creek (yes, even in downtown).

Closures are expected.

The annual happening will begin starting at 9 a.m. when Gate 3 at the Cherry Creek Dam lets loose with 300 cubic feet per second. The dam is just south of Interstate 225 in Aurora.

Katie Seefus is the manager of the Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District office and she said the operation is necessary to allow proper operation of the outlet gates.

Five gates in all will be flushed, with various rates of rushing water - from 300 cubic feet per second to 1,300 cubic feet per second.

The dam will be back to normal operations by 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Col. John Hudson with the Omaha District said the public needs to be aware that the high flows will take time to reach downtown - about six hours.

© 2018 KUSA