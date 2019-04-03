LEADVILLE, Colo. — All four of Leadville's schools will be closed Monday while crews clear snow from rooftops as a safety precaution.

According to a message posted on the Lake County School District's website, administrators are particularly concerned about Pitts and West Park elementary schools, which are the district's oldest buildings.

The district says its schools also had an outbreak of flu and other illnesses last week, so the closure will give custodial staff an opportunity to disinfect the district's facilities.

The National Weather Service reports Leadville received nearly 20 inches of snow from Feb. 28 through Saturday, and more is expected through Sunday night.

The district expects the schools to be back open Tuesday.

Eagle County schools will also be closed Monday due to inclement weather.

See all delays and closings | https://www.9news.com/closings

According to the district, road conditions in the area are already bad and they only expect them to get worse overnight.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Science is cool