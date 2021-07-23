High school football teams give to family after mother is killed in crash with suspected carjacker

Heidi Glover was killed in a crash July 15. Her husband always wanted to give her the backyard she wanted but time passed. Local football teams made it happen.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A community is wrapping its arms around a family dealing with a heartbreaking loss. Heidi Glover was killed in a crash on July 15. Police said the crash was caused by a suspected carjacker. Glover was a mother to four children.

“Everybody just wanted to just come together as a community and be here and everybody kept asking what they can do,” said close friend, Mark Reister.

Reister was also Glover's oldest sons’ former baseball coach at Arapahoe High School. The family created a bond over football.

"Heidi was just that perfect mom that was always there,” Reister said.

After hearing about the loss, Reister realized the backyard they always wanted wasn’t complete.

“Jesse used to always tell me 'like one day I’m going to build Heidi this backyard and we’re going to do this,'” Reister said.

That day didn’t come, but he’s making sure it does with the hands and muscles of football players and coaches that make up teams at Arapahoe, Mullen, Columbine, and Heritage high schools. Some play alongside her oldest son Isaac on the Arapahoe football team.

GOOD NEWS: Unfortunately time passed. Heidi and her family never got to do something they’ve wanted.



Enjoy a new backyard!



This morning 4 local high school football teams gathered to make it happen. #9News pic.twitter.com/UBpVaY9Sye — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) July 23, 2021

“We grow as brothers and stuff like that I’ve gotten to know him, and Isaac is just a great person. He’s a great person, he’s a great player on our team too,” said Arapahoe Outside Linebacker, Jackson Adams.

They’re adding a patio, firepit, new fencing, new sprinkler system and a basketball court for Glover's youngest son, Gage.

“Heidi talked about wanting a big patio out there and a place for the family to be together. They can have a sanctuary to kind of just be together as a family. And remember their mom,” Reister said.

It means a lot for the players who are often opponents on the field, but brothers off no matter the mascot.

“We play football together and we walk the halls together and stuff but when we need each other this is where it counts and this is when it matters,” Adams said.

The love and support from strangers warm the hearts of Glover's children who are still heartbroken about their mother’s loss.

"It's more than appreciated from our end for sure,” said Heidi’s daughter, Mia.

The Glover family now has a new place to find peace and create more memories in a place where Heidi’s memories remain.