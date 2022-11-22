2 dead in I-77 helicopter crash: Medic

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The crash happened around noon between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road along the southbound side of I-77. Medic confirmed both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Heavy traffic is stacked up on the southbound lanes of I-77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road.

WCNC Charlotte confirmed the helicopter is a 1999 Robinson R44.

All lanes on I-77 near the crash are blocked while crews respond to the incident. CMPD has closed multiple ramps onto I-77 near the crash. Drivers should avoid the area at this time. Authorities said they expect I-77 in that area will be closed until midnight.

WHAT WE KNOW

2 people were pronounced dead at the scene

The helicopter was a 1999 Robinson R44

CMPD is blocking access to I-77 near the scene

The crash on I-77 happened in close proximity to a local charter school. It’s notable that the pilot was able to avoid not only businesses and schools but also people on the highway. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/oAo12HVPyQ — Shamarria Morrison (@SMorrisonTV) November 22, 2022

A witness told WCNC Charlotte it appeared the pilot knew the helicopter was in trouble and made an aggressive move to prevent crashing directly onto I-77.

"I think that he absolutely knew that he was gonna have to put that down," the man said. "He did his best to put it down ... Whoever the pilot was, did their best to put that thing down where it wasn't going to injure a lot of people, and in that respect, they did a fabulous job."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information.

This story will be updated once more information is available.