DENVER — The helicopters seen and heard flying over the Denver metro area Wednesday night are part of U.S. Army flight operations and are refueling at the Rocky Mountain Airport, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Westminster PD responded after several people on Twitter reached out to local police departments last night questioning "unusual helicopter activity" in the area.

"[A helicopter] has passed over the house at least 5 times in the last hour. Any idea what might be going on?" said Twitter user Clyde Hoadley in a tweet directed toward the Arvada Police Department.

Westminster PD tweeted back that the Army operations "may be going on for a couple of weeks."

That doesn't appear to sit well with residents, who on Twitter complained about the noise and how low the aircraft are flying.

