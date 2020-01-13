MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A family that was traveling through Mesa County earlier this month lost their luggage when their cargo rack fell off their vehicle after they stopped for gas near Clifton, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

They were in a newer white Honda SUV on Jan. 2, MCSO said, when the rack fell off near the exit 37 of Interstate 70.

Luckily for them, a Good Samaritan pulled the luggage out of the highway and turned it into the gas station. Unfortunately, the folks at the gas station were unable to find the family, so they turned it over to the sheriff's office.

They don't know a lot about the family, but said it includes an adult man, a woman and several children. They also have a dog.

They were either headed to or from a ski or snowboarding vacation.

So far, no one has reported losing luggage on the highway or in the area and surveillance video from the gas station doesn't show the vehicle's license plate clearly.

MCSO is asking for help getting the word out so they can reunite the family with their belongings. If you have information on the family, call 970-244-3258.

