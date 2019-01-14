DENVER — Chilly wintry weekends are ideal for Netflix, and if your binge included Marie Kondo’s Netflix show “Tidying Up,” you’re not alone.

If you haven’t watched it, the concept is you basically look at all the crap you have in your house and divvy it up based on what “sparks joy” and what doesn’t. If the item makes you happy, keep it, and if it doesn’t, to quote Ariana Grande, “thank u, next.”

RELATED: Cherishing stuff with a photo can help you let go of it

And that’s where thrift stores and used book stores have reaped the benefit of the latest Netflix craze. There are numerous national stories out there claiming there’s empirical evidence people are giving their stuff up at a higher rate, all thanks to Kondo and her basic philosophy.

To make it easier for you, we have a list of local organizations that are willing to take those things that don’t give you joy and give it to people who will experience happiness from them.

Bud’s Warehouse

If you have stuff in your garage that will never turn into an actual project, Bud’s Warehouse will take it. In exchange, the nonprofit uses the proceeds to help individuals rebuilding their lives from addiction, homelessness and prison.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

Items you can donate include cabinets, carpet, light fixtures, windows and more.

For more information check out: bit.ly/2QNxgZI

Denver Rescue Mission

One way to ensure your furniture, household items and clothes go to people who truly need it is to give them to the Denver Rescue Mission.

You can find information about donating here: bit.ly/2Mawsxw

Dress for Success

Dress for Success helps women find careers that help them succeed, and part of that involves getting them clothes that help them look the part of true professionals.

If you have work clothes that can make someone else happier, you can learn about donating here: bit.ly/2HddDuJ

Goodwill

This is an obvious one, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth a mention. Goodwill provides education and career development to Coloradans in need … all while taking those clothes and furniture that no longer give you joy.

There are locations all over the place. You can find a list of them here: bit.ly/2MaAeXJ

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity helps build houses for people in need and is always accepting furniture, cabinets, appliances and more.

You can find more information about donating or arranging a pickup here: bit.ly/2RtkqoL

Parker Secret Closet

The Parker Secret Closet gives teens free gowns and accessories for formal occasions, as well as tuxes.

This means you can also ditch that bridesmaid gown that you paid $300 for and only wore once.

You can learn how to donate here: bit.ly/2spQ07R

The Prom Dress Exchange

This organization was started by two Denver metro area sisters some 20 years ago. Every prom season, girls in need get to check out a selection of dresses and if they like one, they pay $10.

You don’t just donate prom dresses. The Prom Dress Exchange accepts any sort of formal dress, gently worn dress shoes and accessories.

You can find information about donating here: bit.ly/2VPR8PC

ReCreative Denver

Clothes aren’t the only joy-less things that might be cluttering up your home. You might have used musical instruments, arts and crafts, wood and more that you could just throw away … but why not give it to artists to make something great instead?

Find more information here: bit.ly/2QMkTx5

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army accepts clothes, furniture and appliances to help people in need.

You can drop off certain items and in some cases, the organization will pick them up! You can find more information here: bit.ly/1nJgU6a

WeeCycle

This organization collects baby gear and gives them to people who can’t necessarily afford it.

If you have clothes belonging to infants and toddlers 0-3, you can leave it at numerous drop-off locations in the Denver metro area.

Here’s more information about donating: bit.ly/2Fysxcq

Urban Peak

Urban Peak is an organization that helps youth between ages 15 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk for it.

The thrift shop affiliated with it helps employee Urban Peak youth as well as give them a place to shop. It accepts clothing, books, DVDs, small furniture and houseware.

For more information about donating, check out: bit.ly/2H9cuEk

Are there any nonprofits we're missing? Shoot me an email at allison.sylte@9news.com and I'll add them to the list!