KUSA — Law enforcement agencies around Colorado will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The biannual event is aimed at helping residents safely dispose of medication they no longer use while also reducing the chances of drugs being misused or abused.
While many medications can be accepted, there are limitations. Examples of items that will not be accepted include syringes, marijuana, and chemotherapy drugs. A complete list acceptable and unacceptable items can be found here.
During the most recent drug take-back event in April, more than 949,046 pounds of unwanted medicines were collected nationwide, according to the DEA.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 27, several law enforcement agencies around the state will be hosting drug take back events. Here's a roundup of locations:
Denver Police Department:
- District 1, 1311 West 46th Avenue
- District 2, 3921 Holly Street
- District 3, 1625 South University Boulevard
- District 4, 2100 South Clay Street
- District 5, 4685 Peoria Street
- District 6, 1566 Washington Street
- Police Administration Building, 1331 Cherokee Street
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office:
- Potter's House, 9495 E. Florida Avenue
- Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle
- Kaiser Permanente, 5555 E. Arapahoe Road
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office:
- Boulder County Sheriff's Office Headquarters, 5600 Flatiron Parkway
- Lyons Substation, 432 Fifth Avenue
- Superior Substation, 405 Center Drive - Unit F
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office:
- Sheriff's Office Headquarters, 200 Jefferson County Parkway
- Conifer High School, 10441 County Road 73
- Dakota Ridge High School, 13399 W. Coal Mine Avenue
Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office:
- Colorado Springs Police Department Police Operations Center, 705 South Nevada Avenue
- El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3255 Akers Drive
- University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North,
- Security Fire Department, 400 Security Boulevard