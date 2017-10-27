KUSA — Law enforcement agencies around Colorado will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The biannual event is aimed at helping residents safely dispose of medication they no longer use while also reducing the chances of drugs being misused or abused.

While many medications can be accepted, there are limitations. Examples of items that will not be accepted include syringes, marijuana, and chemotherapy drugs. A complete list acceptable and unacceptable items can be found here.

During the most recent drug take-back event in April, more than 949,046 pounds of unwanted medicines were collected nationwide, according to the DEA.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 27, several law enforcement agencies around the state will be hosting drug take back events. Here's a roundup of locations:

Denver Police Department:

District 1, 1311 West 46th Avenue

District 2, 3921 Holly Street

District 3, 1625 South University Boulevard

District 4, 2100 South Clay Street

District 5, 4685 Peoria Street

District 6, 1566 Washington Street

Police Administration Building, 1331 Cherokee Street

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office:

Potter's House, 9495 E. Florida Avenue

Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle

Kaiser Permanente, 5555 E. Arapahoe Road

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office:

Boulder County Sheriff's Office Headquarters, 5600 Flatiron Parkway

Lyons Substation, 432 Fifth Avenue

Superior Substation, 405 Center Drive - Unit F

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff's Office Headquarters, 200 Jefferson County Parkway

Conifer High School, 10441 County Road 73

Dakota Ridge High School, 13399 W. Coal Mine Avenue

Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office:

Colorado Springs Police Department Police Operations Center, 705 South Nevada Avenue

El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3255 Akers Drive

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North,

Security Fire Department, 400 Security Boulevard

