BOULDER — After hearing stories of women being attacked while running, a family-owned business in Boulder is sponsoring free self-defense classes.

The idea came amid the news of Mollie Tibbitts, a University of Iowa student who was attacked while running, and the story of a woman attacked along a trail in Littleton while walking her dog.

“We felt that this was the right time to do something to bring some awareness to the cause,” Wendy Lee with Newton Running Company told 9NEWS. “We’re starting to recognize that this issue is not going to go away and it’s not being talked about enough.”

They enlisted the help of Sensei Melanie Murphy, a self-defense instructor who has taught her “Street Wize” class to more than 1,000 women.

“I think they come in here like beautiful little flowers, and they leave here wolverines,” she said.

The biggest lesson: Be loud, not just to alert your environment, but also to keep you breathing.

“If I have the noise, and I’m fighting, then I have a really good chance.”

If someone is coming at you from the front, Sensei Melanie suggests you cross your arms in front of your body with your elbows bent and tucked at your sides. This makes it easier to ground yourself so it’s more difficult for an attack to pull you forward.

Your foot can also be one of your biggest assets. Slam it down on someone else’s foot, and you can cause some serious, debilitating damage. The point is to disable the attacker, not just make them mad.

“You want it to be as close to the arch as possible,” Sensei Melanie told us. “You can actually dislocate the foot from like the rest of the body.”

If you’re attacked from the back, Sensei Melanie has a helpful way to remember how to free yourself.

“Arms front, belly back. Knee up, take a whack. Back of the head, fwack!” Watch our video to see how that’s done.

“We’ve trained your body to kinda take over that freeze mode,” Sensai Miller said. “Everybody’s natural instinct is to fight, but if you don’t know how, you are ineffective.”

The next free class will be in November. The Newton Running Company will post on their Facebook page once they have a date finalized. The company will also be handing out free personal alarms with all women’s shoe purchases. To schedule your own self-defense class with Sensei Melanie click or tap here.

