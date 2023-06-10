High school marching band gets help from local musicians for homecoming

Local professional musicians lend their chops to support the Broomfield High School marching band.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Members of the Broomfield High School marching band have been practicing for their homecoming football game with members of the local professional music community.

The Boulder Valley School District band of about 39 members will be performing at football games, contests and pep rallies with their new Director of Bands, Sarah Wagner. She said the opportunity for her students to learn from professionals is important to show students what they’re able to do later in life in terms of music.

“I think that it showcases the potential career paths that they have,” Wagner said. “It’s not always about performing all the time, sometimes there’s other careers that are in there so recording arts, business management, education as well as music therapy.”

The students have been practicing with local musicians and learning about the music industry along the way. Brian Stevenson is the owner of Rocky Mountain Music Repair in Broomfield and will be playing with the marching band. He said it’s also their way of showing support for the new band director.

“Whenever a marching band gets a brand-new director, and Broomfield has such a huge history with athletics and so we wanted to bring the community out to show that we support the band,” Stevenson said. “It’s just really important to show that support and let the administration of the school know that the director is here for the school too.”

Rocky Mountain Music Repair fixes instruments for Broomfield High School’s marching band. Stevenson said there’s about 20 musicians from different backgrounds lending their chops to help support the marching band

“We have everything from college professors and college students to local hobbyist players to professional players and there’s even a Grammy nominated artist coming to play with the students,” Stevenson said. “I just think it’s really cool, this is the best part of marching band that we get to play in college and in high school is in the stands cheering on the team and being with them.”

They will be joining students like senior drum major Sorina Scohy, who feels having the musicians join them is a great opportunity.

“A lot of us are looking into doing music professionally after high school," Scohy said. “I think it’s a super cool opportunity that we get to work with people who actually do what we do professionally.”

The goal is for these marchers to learn and welcome their new director at the big homecoming game on a Friday night.

“I hope that they walk away with a sense of community and a sense of belonging,” Wagner said. “Showing that the people in the community are here for them and that they are here for the community as well.”

