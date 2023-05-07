16-year-old killed in Highlands Ranch crash remembered as 'terrific young man'

Tavion Daniels played high school football and dreamed of going to college: "He just wanted to be a positive outlook on everybody."

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The father of a 16-year-old boy who was one of two people killed in a crash last week in Highlands Ranch choked up on Wednesday as he explained how he has handled the sudden loss.

"I was supposed to be his Superman. I was supposed to be everything to him," said Darius Daniels, the father of Tavion Daniels. "I got to tell his mom why I wasn't watching him."

Tavion died Friday in the crash near South University Boulevard and South Crossland Way. Also killed in the crash was Savannah Reynolds, according to the Douglas County Coroner's Office. A third person was injured.

Darius Daniels said he called his son on Friday in hopes of spending some time with him, but the 16-year-old never answered.

"It was something heavy on my heart, like I just jumped out of my sleep, and I knew something had happened at 9 o'clock, and I just couldn't put my finger on it," he said.

About 9 p.m. was when the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash. Three occupants, including Tavion, were ejected from the car.

"It just feels like I'm in hell eternally on earth," Daniels said. "My son was all-American to me, everything that I wanted in a son. He was the older brother, he always looked out for his sisters. He just wanted to be a positive outlook on everybody."

Tavion was an active teenager. He played football for Rangeview High School in Aurora and had big dreams to go to college and become a professional athlete.

His aunt, Benese Thomas, said that he was her brightest star.

"I loved my nephew so much," she said in a statement. "Our family wanted him to be remembered as a tremendously terrific young man."

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash. Daniels said that Tavion was not driving the car. But as deputies continue to investigate how this happened, the only thing that matters to this family is that it did.

"I didn't expect to lose my son this quick," Daniels said. "Life is not promised to us and neither is tomorrow."

The family still has a lot of questions regarding the circumstances of the crash. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office told 9NEWS that the investigation is ongoing.

A memorial is being planned at Rangeview High School next week.

More 9NEWS stories by Jaleesa Irizarry:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.