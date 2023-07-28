Murder suspect found dead in jail cell Friday morning

Victorine Grice was accused of shooting and killing her husband in Highlands Ranch on July 18.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman being held on suspicion of second-degree murder was found dead Friday morning at the Douglas County detention center.

Victorine Grice, 55, was found unresponsive by a detentions deputy in her cell at about 6:30 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said. Grice was in the cell by herself, DCSO said.

The sheriff's office said there were no signs of trauma. Her death is being investigated by the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

Grice had been in the detention center since July 18 after she was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing her husband at their apartment on Timber Hawk Circle in Highlands Ranch. Grice called 911 around 8:30 a.m. on July 18 to report the shooting, according to court documents.

When deputies arrived, Grice came out the front door and was taken into custody. Her husband was found inside with a gunshot wound to his chest, the arrest affidavit says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During her 911 call, Grice said "he attacked me" and that her husband had come at her, the affidavit says. She reported during the call that her husband had abused her in the past.

The affidavit says investigators did not find any history of domestic violence incidents between the couple and neither Grice nor her husband had any prior criminal history.

