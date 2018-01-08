SUMMIT COUNTY — A 67-year-old Colorado man died while hiking one of the state's most popular 14ers on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Summit County Rescue Group.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on July 31, the Summit County Rescue Group was called for a man who became ill while hiking about ½ mile up from the Quandary Peak Trailhead.

The hiker was with a group of friends who were planning to summit the mountain. According to the release, the man collapsed while standing on the side of the trail.

Responding paramedics attempted advanced life support on the hiker, but he was pronounced deceased at the trailhead. His name has not yet been released.

Quandary Peak Trail is a six-mile out and back trail located about 20 minutes from downtown Breckenridge.

