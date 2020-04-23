Hiker finds human remains near Green Mountain in Lakewood

The remains were found near Utah and Alameda. Police said they've likely been there for "some time."

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department said it’s too early to tell if foul play was involved after a hiker found human remains near a popular open space Thursday morning.

The remains were found near William F. Hayden Park on Green Mountain, near the intersection of West Utah Avenue and West Alameda Parkway, according to Lakewood Police Department spokesperson John Romero.

This is near two of the parking lots that access the trails at Green Mountain.

Romero said the human remains had apparently been there for “some time.” The hiker first reported the remains at around 7:30 a.m.

At this point, investigators don't know if the remains belonged to a man or a woman. There was police activity in the area while police processed the scene.

The Jefferson County coroner will determine the person's identity and how he or she died. No timeline for when that could happen was released.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Green Mountain has remained open for hikers and mountain hikers. The City of Lakewood-owned open space has started limiting crowds there during peak times to ensure proper social distancing.

It is the second largest park in Lakewood and has 2,400 acres of open space.

