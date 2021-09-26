CU student rescued after falling down abandoned mine shaft

The 19-year-old was uninjured after falling about 45 feet down the shaft.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A University of Colorado-Boulder student had to be rescued on Saturday after falling about 45 feet down an abandoned mine shaft.

The 19-year-old from Connecticut was with friends Saturday night when he fell down the mine shaft off the Switzerland Trail. He wasn't injured but he needed help getting out, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

BCSO got the call for help at 11:53 p.m., and first-responders located the group on Forest Service Road 211A.

Rescue crews had to use utility all-terrain vehicles to reach the mine shaft. Then they used a rope system to help the student climb out. The rescue took about three and a half hours, BCSO said.

Agencies that assisted included: Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, Fourmile Fire Protection District, Sunshine Fire Protection District, American Medical Response, Boulder Emergency Squad and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

