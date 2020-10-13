Hiker evacuated from Anne U. White Trail in Boulder County

Five agencies assisted with the rescue Monday in Boulder County.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker was evacuated from the Anne U. White Trail in Boulder County Monday morning.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) communication center received a call about a male who had fallen and injured his back while hiking on the Anne U. White Trail at approximately 9:59 a.m.

The 71-year-old male, from Boulder, was hiking with family members when he fell.

BCSO said medical personnel stabilized the injured hiker and rescuers then evacuated the injured hiker in a wheeled litter to an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance who transported him to a local medical facility.

BCSO, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder County Parks and Open Space and AMR assisted in the two-hour rescue, according to BCSO.

