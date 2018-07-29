ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — The Fort Collins man who was missing for nearly a month before his body was found in Rocky Mountain National Park is believed to died instantly after a 25 to 40 foot fall, according to a release from Rocky Mountain National Park.

A body assumed to be 38-year-old Brian Perri was recovered Tuesday morning by helicopter downhill and southwest of the Mount Meeker summit.

He was found above tree line at the base of a steep, nearly vertical drop off, consisting of large boulders and loose rock.

The identification of the body won't be official until after an autopsy is completed, but park officials believe it was Perri.

Rangers were notified on July 5 by Fort Collins Police that Perri had been reported missing. He had texted a friend a picture of himself from the summit of Mount Meeker on June 30 and was expected to return that day. After rangers were notified Perri was missing, they found his car in the parking lot at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead.

There was an exhaustive search for Perri that spanned 22.5 square miles and included helicopters, ground searchers, dog teams and the use of a drone. The steep terrain, angle, sheer size of the rocks and boulders as well as the coloring of his tan and green clothing made it extremely difficult to see him.

On July 28, a ranger was responding to a SPOT device activation -- a satellite SOS message -- from a visitor in the area. While looking for the source of the SPOT activation, the ranger came upon a body belived to be Perri’s body.

At 13,911 feet, Mount Meeker is the second-highest mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine Perri's cause and date of death.

