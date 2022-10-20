Job fair tailored to Afghan, Ukrainian newcomers to Colorado

Dozens of employers will be on-site at the hiring fair conducting job interviews and making on-the-spot job offers – more than 150 newcomers are expected to attend.

DENVER — A hiring event specifically designed for Afghans and Ukrainians who are newcomers to Colorado after leaving their home countries is being held in Aurora this weekend.

Aurora Community College will host the job fair on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by Welcome.US and REACT DC. Free transportation, translation services, a children’s activity center and resume development assistance will be offered to job applicants.

The U.S. has welcomed 80,000 Afghan evacuees since last August, with nearly 2,000 Afghans settling in Colorado. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Colorado is among the top relocation states where displaced Ukrainians have landed.

Employers will be on-site hiring for all skill levels, for hourly and salaried positions including:

ABM Industries

Amazon

Amplio Refugee Recruiting

Auto Glass Colorado

Colorado Refugee Services Program

Rocky Mountain Assisted Living

Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel

United Airlines

“We know that securing a job is one of the best ways we can help our new Afghan and Ukrainian neighbors find a sense of belonging, achieve self-sufficiency and immediately give back to their communities,” said Welcome.US CEO Nazanin Ash. “Newcomers have a wealth of talent and experience that employers are eager to tap into, and this hiring fair is an opportunity to help them restart their careers in the Denver area.”

The Aurora fair follows other successful hiring events held in big cities like Atlanta, San Diego, Seattle and Northern Virginia where more than 1,100 job applicants were matched with local and national employers, with over 200 job offers on the spot in just five months.

