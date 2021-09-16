Learning about Mexican Independence Day

JeffCo. Public Libraries walks through collections that help people learn about Mexico's Independence Day.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — At the Belmar Library, you're never too young to start diving into history. The first person to tell you that would be Paola Vilaxa, the diversity and inclusion coordinator for Jefferson County Public Libraries.

The library system works to preserve collections about historical moments from various countries.

"As our children grow up here, and they develop here, and go to school here, they’re not connected to the history of their home countries or the countries of their fathers," Vilaxa said.

She said the library keeps a diverse range of collections to help people from various cultures stay connected to their roots.

Diez y Seis de Septiember, or Sept. 16, commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's independence from Spain. To learn more about the significant moment in Mexico's history, Vilaxa said their libraries have resources for people of all ages.

"We have baby books about Mexican heritage, we have books for our children that are starting to read, and then we have books for our teens, as well as adults," Vilaxa said.

One book Vilaxa pointed out was "Panteón de la Patria: Calaveras de la Independencia."

"[This book] explores different people and historic events from the Mexican Independence through these little poems with the illustrations. Kids can learn about Mexican Independence and all the people that made it possible through these little poems called Calaveritas."

The library's online databases also has research and articles available on Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, the Catholic priest and leader of the Mexican War of Independence.

From children's books to deep online databases, the library also makes it a point to include resources available in Spanish.

"A lot of people ask us why we have books in Spanish, if immigrants should learn English…and we really think that you should be connected to the language of your heart."

JeffCo. Public Libraries hosts Spanish Story Times every week at several locations:

Arvada Library

Tuesday at 11:15 A.M.

7525 W. 57th Ave.

Arvada, CO 80002

Belmar Library

Thursday at 4:30 P.M.

555 S. Allison Pkwy.

Lakewood, CO 80226

Columbine Library

Monday at 10:15 A.M.

7706 W. Bowles Ave.

Littleton, CO 80123

Lakewood Library

Wednesday at 3 P.M.

10200 W. 20th Ave.

Lakewood, CO 80215