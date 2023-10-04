National Taco Day: Freebies, discounts and deals Wednesday

Our friends at Mile High on the Cheap have found some delicious deals for National Taco Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

It’s crunch time, taco lovers!

Grab some salsa and get ready to celebrate National Taco Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Tacos are just about the perfect meal (or snack). Whether hard or soft shell, they’re quick, easy and everyone can create their own favorite style — from what’s inside (beef, chicken, seafood, etc.) to what’s on top (cheese, sour cream, salsa, tomatoes, etc.)

Celebrate National Taco Day with spicy savings on tacos around town. The deals are only available on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at participating locations, while supplies last. Limits may apply, so check first before ordering.





Blanco Cocina + Cantina

Enjoy National Taco Day at Blanco Cocina + Cantina. The restaurant’s sole Denver location is celebrating the day by offering $5 Happy Hour Tacos, all day long.

The offer only applies to à la carte Crispy Shell Ground, Grilled Avocado, Chicken Pastor, Slow Cooked BBQ Pork and Traditional Carnitas tacos — for dine-in only.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina is located at 9 + CO in Denver — 4177 E. 9th Ave.

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill

Many taco fans love the tacos at Cafe Rio Mexican Grill — fresh and flavorful. And, although National Taco Day is on a Wednesday this year, you can celebrate a day early on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

On Tuesdays, the popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant serves a single taco (shredded beef, chicken or pork) for $2.69. (A single taco regularly sells for $4.89, so the savings are definitely spicy — 45% off.)

If you’re hungrier for more food (and savings!), they also offer two other deals on Tuesdays.

One taco, beans, rice and regular drink (20-oz.) for $5.69.

Two tacos, beans, rice and regular drink (20-oz.) for $8.38.

Cafe Rio has 10 locations in Colorado — Castle Rock, Centennial, Fort Collins, Glendale, Grand Junction, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Longmont and Northglenn.

Chuy’s

It’s dollar taco time at Chuy’s. On Oct. 4 add a ground beef taco (crispy or soft) to any dine-in entrée for just $1.

The restaurant is also offering Tequila Floaters for $1 to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. Tequila and tacos are the perfect pairing!

The taco love doesn’t stop there! Chuy’s is calling on taco fans everywhere — dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to the popular Tex-Mex restaurant for a free dine-in entrée of your choice.

Chuy’s has 4 locations in Colorado — Colorado Springs, Lakewood, Greenwood Village and Westminster.

Del Taco

As part of its 2023 Tacoberfest, Del Taco is offering five (5) Snack Tacos for just $3 on Oct. 4. The deal is only available via the Del Taco app.

In addition, this year, National Taco Day falls right between Del Taco’s two popular weekly taco specials on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 and Thursday, October 5, 2023.

On Tuesdays, the restaurant offers three (3) Snack Tacos for $1.79 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Then, on Thursdays, they offer three (3) Grilled Chicken Tacos for $2.89. Price and times may vary by location.

Whatever day you’re celebrating National Taco Day, Del Taco also offers a value menu with 20 menu items (including tacos!) for under $2 each. Del Taco has 20 locations in Colorado.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Nothing fuzzy about this deal, it’s clearly a great way to celebrate National Taco Day on a budget. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is offering select tacos for $1.50 on Oct. 4.

Additionally, the restaurant is giving its Fuzzy’s Rewards members two free tacos — with an additional purchase of $5 via the chain’s app.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has 17 locations in Colorado — Arvada, Aurora, Castle Rock, Centennial, Colorado Springs (4), Denver, Fort Collins (2), Greeley, Longmont, Parker, Thornton, Westminster and Windsor.

Long John Silver’s

Sail over to Long John Silver’s on National Taco Day. On Oct. 4, customers can shell-e-brate by enjoying a free taco with the purchase of any combo, meal or platter. The offer is only available in-restaurant.

Choose from Alaska Pollock, North Pacific Salmon or Grilled Shrimp.

There are four locations in Colorado — Alamosa, Greeley, Montrose and Westminster.

Taco Bell

There’s simply no way Taco Bell could not celebrate National Taco Day. Taco is in its name! For fans, the Mexican fast-food restaurant is the go-to place for tacos, burritos, nachos and more.

Taco Bell is honoring the day by bringing back its hugely popular Taco Lover’s Pass for two days only — Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The pass is just $10 and only available via the chain’s app.

The pass allows customers to enjoy one taco per day for 30 days, including Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

Toro

If you like your tacos a little fancier, celebrate National Taco Day at Toro.

On October 4, 2023, the popular eatery is offering its Blackened Tuna Tacos for just $9 (reg. $18) and Al Pastor Zucchini Tacos for $7.50 (reg. $15.) If you do the math, that’s 50% off each dish and that’s definitely worth celebrating.

Toro is located at 150 Clayton Lane in Denver.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.