Denver-based Chicano civil rights leader honored with Google Doodle

Rodolfo 'Corky' Gonzales was also an educator, boxer and poet who founded the nation's first private school with a focus on Chicano and Mexican-American culture.

DENVER — An influential Denver-based leader in the Chicano civil rights movement is being honored with a Google Doodle through Friday.

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales was also an educator, boxer and poet in addition to his activism.

In 1970, Gonzales and his family founded Escuela Tlatelolco Centro de Estudios, the first private school in United States history that focused on Chicano and Mexican-American cultural studies.

"Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales, my father brought the world to my family and our people," said is his son Rudy Gonzales, who is the executive director of Servicios de La Raza in Denver. "Thank you, Google for bringing the world to him."

Gonzales died in 2005 at the age of 76.

The doodle and an accompanying slideshow were illustrated by Brooklyn-based Latina guest artist Roxie Vizcarra, Google said.

The slideshow will depict Gonzales' life while featuring lines from his 1967 poem "Yo Soy Joaquin," which was a rallying cry for the Chicano movement.

They will launch at 10 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday and will stay up for 24 hours.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Voices of Change

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.