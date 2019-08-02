BRIGHTON, Colo. — The historic Arthur Grain Mill is a total loss following a second alarm fire at the building near Denver and North Main Street in Brighton, according to a tweet from Brighton Fire Rescue.

The agency said the building was vacant, and so far no injuries have been reported. They urged others to avoid the area while crews battle the flames.

Brighton Fire Chief Mark Bodane said there have been reports some people experiencing homelessness might have been living in the structure before the blaze broke out, but that's not confirmed.

Temperatures Friday morning hovered just above zero, something that Bodane said creates challenges for firefighters, who might experience frozen hydrants and unique hazards.

"Obviously it's cold, it's damp, so we're watching for frostbite, we're keeping our crews rotated," Bodane said.

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene for most of the morning working to keep the blaze contained to just the building of origin.

Amanda Kinzie works just a few blocks away. She said while the building has been vacant for quite a few years, it has a lot of history for locals.

"It's a memorable place for us here in town," she said. "For the farms, people who grew up here, we used to buy our feed from that place."

There's no word yet on what might have caused the fire, which was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Bodane said that will be investigated once it is safe to enter what's left of the structure.

A view of the Historic Arthur Grain Mill circa 2014. Photo by Greg Rolfes.

Greg Rolfes

