Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora

The woman was found in the roadway near East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora.

Aurora Police Department (APD) said the woman was struck in the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

First responders provided aid at the scene and drove the woman to the hospital, but she died from her injuries Tuesday night, said APD.

APD said its initial investigation determined a gray Honda Pilot was turning onto eastbound East Mississippi Avenue from southbound South Uvalda Street and crashed into the woman who was crossing Mississippi in the crosswalk. The driver of the Honda Pilot remained on scene, immediately called Aurora 911, and has been cooperative with the investigation.

APD said its investigators responded to the scene and closed the intersection for several hours Monday afternoon to collect evidence, photograph the scene and take necessary measurements.

The factors contributing to the crash remain under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

If anyone witnessed the crash, has dash camera video or has any additional information, APD asks them to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

