Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash

Police said the bicyclist was struck while riding down Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood Friday night.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a bicyclist Friday night.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said a man in a Toyota FJ Cruiser crashed into a man on a motorized bicycle in the southbound lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard near 6th Avenue at around 10 p.m. and left the scene.

The man on the bicycle was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

The crash prompted a Medina Alert, which is used in hit-and-run crashes that result in serious injuries or death. The next morning, Denver Police told LPD they had found the vehicle and driver.

The driver, 30-year-old Steven Bielas, was arrested and booked at the Jefferson County Jail on a charge of failing to remain at the scene of a crash resulting in death.

LPD said they're trying to determine who was at fault and whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

