500 free Christmas meals for Denver families struggling with food insecurities

The "No One Should Be Hungry, Period" campaign launches nationally on Christmas Day.

DENVER — A Denver-based nonprofit is putting together 500 free Christmas dinners for families in the metro area struggling with food insecurity over the holidays.

The "No One Should Be Hungry, Period" campaign launches on Christmas Day and Brother Jeff's Cultural Center in Denver's Five Points neighborhood said it wants to make sure there's food on everyone's table this Christmas.

Brother Jeff, the founder and director of the cultural center, partnered with Denver native 'Big Jon' Platt, the CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

They have known each other since childhood and share the same mission of eliminating hunger in the Denver community.

“Denver has always been my foundation, but I didn’t grow up with much and there were times when Christmas was just another day for us," Big Jon said. "This holiday season, amid increasingly difficult circumstances — many families are struggling to secure basic needs such as food."

The cultural center is a community-based organization that provides free daily meals and said they have seen the need grow tremendously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are serving many who are forced to make a decision between house, car, prescription costs or food,” Brother Jeff said.

Free dinners are available for pick-up and delivery on Christmas Day from

2-4 p.m. at Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center at 2836 Welton St. in Denver.



For reservations to receive a free meal visit www.brotherjeff.com to fill out a form or call 303-297-0823. Volunteers at the event will strictly follow COVID-19 precautions.